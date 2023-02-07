These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is 6.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.65 and a high of $31.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $18.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86%.

Currently trading at $18.05, the stock is -1.57% and 1.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.22 million and changing -4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -1.06% off its SMA200. SONO registered -26.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.20%.

The stock witnessed a 3.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.98%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1844 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.57 and Fwd P/E is 26.27. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.23% and -42.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Sonos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.14M, and float is at 124.59M with Short Float at 5.14%.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coles Joanna,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Coles Joanna sold 905 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $21.77 per share for a total of $19702.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21097.0 shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Spence Patrick (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 65,237 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $18.96 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, Coles Joanna (Director) disposed off 905 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $18100.0. The insider now directly holds 22,002 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).

Sonos Inc. (SONO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -12.24% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -28.09% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -27.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.