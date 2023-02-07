These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is 7.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.12 and a high of $22.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -13.2% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.98, the stock is -2.95% and 1.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.19 million and changing -3.47% at the moment leaves the stock -5.55% off its SMA200. TWO registered -22.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.11%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.15%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $913.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.67 and Fwd P/E is 7.37. Profit margin for the company is 78.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.10% and -25.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.90% this year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.25M, and float is at 85.75M with Short Float at 3.75%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VINAR JASON,the company’sVice President & COO. SEC filings show that VINAR JASON sold 1,231 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $17.73 per share for a total of $21827.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36223.0 shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Sandberg Rebecca B (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 2,855 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $17.70 per share for $50537.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the TWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, RUSH ROBERT (Vice President & CRO) disposed off 2,599 shares at an average price of $17.74 for $46100.0. The insider now directly holds 64,198 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -46.80% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -44.59% lower over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -24.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.