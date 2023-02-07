Things appear to be looking up for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is 13.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.62 and a high of $74.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APO stock was last observed hovering at around $73.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26%.

Currently trading at $72.14, the stock is 4.90% and 9.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 25.54% off its SMA200. APO registered 4.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.40%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.18%, and is 4.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has around 2153 employees, a market worth around $40.58B and $7.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.69. Profit margin for the company is -48.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.13% and -2.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Apollo Global Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 584.30M, and float is at 328.48M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Suydam John J,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Suydam John J sold 33,334 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $72.00 per share for a total of $2.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Apollo Global Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Suydam John J (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 14,781 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $71.00 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49479.0 shares of the APO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Suydam John J (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 18,552 shares at an average price of $71.00 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 310,410 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO).