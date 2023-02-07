Things appear to be looking up for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) is 258.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOXO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is 118.38% and 166.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing -8.72% at the moment leaves the stock -75.37% off its SMA200. FOXO registered -86.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.49%.

The stock witnessed a 264.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 126.78%, and is 46.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.52% over the week and 34.81% over the month.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $34.14M and $0.12M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.78. Distance from 52-week low is 491.05% and -87.64% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 360.40% this year.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.19M, and float is at 24.96M with Short Float at 0.63%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times.