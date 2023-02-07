Things appear to be looking up for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is 17.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.40 and a high of $46.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDU stock was last observed hovering at around $41.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.32% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -7.21% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.74, the stock is -3.75% and 11.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing -2.91% at the moment leaves the stock 61.91% off its SMA200. EDU registered 191.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.79%.

The stock witnessed a 10.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.50%, and is -3.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has around 46653 employees, a market worth around $7.08B and $2.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.22. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 385.00% and -12.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.20%).

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -445.90% this year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.70M, and float is at 166.44M with Short Float at 2.79%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) that is trading 47.95% up over the past 12 months and Pearson plc (PSO) that is 29.16% higher over the same period.