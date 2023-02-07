TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -2.95% Change This Year

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) is -2.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.84 and a high of $65.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTE stock was last observed hovering at around $60.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $60.25, the stock is -4.37% and -2.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 11.46% off its SMA200. TTE registered 7.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.40%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.22%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has around 101309 employees, a market worth around $157.90B and $254.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.91 and Fwd P/E is 5.26. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.42% and -7.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

TotalEnergies SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 303.90% this year.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.62B, and float is at 2.49B with Short Float at 0.15%.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading 49.24% up over the past 12 months and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is 40.22% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 23.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.