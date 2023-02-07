Under Armour Inc. (UA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) is 20.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.74 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.63% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -34.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.78, the stock is 3.98% and 15.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock 24.48% off its SMA200. UA registered -33.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.57%.

The stock witnessed a 17.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.01%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 22.00. Distance from 52-week low is 87.80% and -39.25% from its 52-week high.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Under Armour Inc. (UA) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.10M, and float is at 192.42M with Short Float at 4.78%.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibbs David W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $9.60 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

Under Armour Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Gibbs David W (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $9.39 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the UA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Maheshwari Aditya (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,899 shares at an average price of $15.64 for $45340.0. The insider now directly holds 58,506 shares of Under Armour Inc. (UA).

Under Armour Inc. (UA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -13.47% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -5.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.