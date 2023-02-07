Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Is Up 0.91% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is 0.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $183.70 and a high of $278.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UNP stock was last observed hovering at around $210.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.71% off the consensus price target high of $245.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -16.74% lower than the price target low of $179.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $208.96, the stock is 0.24% and -0.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -2.84% off its SMA200. UNP registered -14.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.60%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.16%, and is 4.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has around 30582 employees, a market worth around $130.37B and $24.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.63 and Fwd P/E is 16.49. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.75% and -25.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Union Pacific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.40% this year.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 620.40M, and float is at 611.91M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Finley Teresa,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Finley Teresa bought 1,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $188.26 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1380.0 shares.

Union Pacific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 21 that Rocker Kenyatta G (EVP MARKETING & SALES) sold a total of 4,018 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 21 and was made at $250.00 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41177.0 shares of the UNP stock.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSX Corporation (CSX) that is -7.40% lower over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -10.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.