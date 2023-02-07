US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is 10.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.49 and a high of $39.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USFD stock was last observed hovering at around $37.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.33% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.05% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.76, the stock is 1.10% and 4.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 15.95% off its SMA200. USFD registered 6.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.71%.

The stock witnessed a 5.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.34%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $8.62B and $33.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.96 and Fwd P/E is 14.23. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.14% and -4.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

US Foods Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.60% this year.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.00M, and float is at 217.08M with Short Float at 1.61%.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kvasnicka Jay,the company’sEVP, Field Operations. SEC filings show that Kvasnicka Jay sold 61,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $38.05 per share for a total of $2.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55905.0 shares.

US Foods Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Kvasnicka Jay (EVP, Field Operations) sold a total of 2,590 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $38.01 per share for $98446.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63049.0 shares of the USFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Guberman Steven (EVP, Nationally Managed Bus.) disposed off 15,759 shares at an average price of $38.00 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 107,161 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading -0.22% down over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is -1.18% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -18.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.