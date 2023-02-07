Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is 0.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $156.05 and a high of $222.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRSK stock was last observed hovering at around $180.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.18% off its average median price target of $191.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.58% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -7.23% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $176.93, the stock is -2.96% and -1.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -2.19% off its SMA200. VRSK registered -10.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.81%.

The stock witnessed a -0.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.99%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has around 9367 employees, a market worth around $28.73B and $3.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.47 and Fwd P/E is 31.72. Profit margin for the company is 34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.38% and -20.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Verisk Analytics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.94M, and float is at 154.98M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beckles Kathy Card,the company’sEVP, Gen Counsel and Corp Sec. SEC filings show that Beckles Kathy Card sold 107 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $181.95 per share for a total of $19469.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7462.0 shares.

Verisk Analytics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that WRIGHT DAVID B (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $182.88 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9710.0 shares of the VRSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Vaughan Therese M (Director) disposed off 932 shares at an average price of $192.30 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 13,021 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK).

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 35.99% up over the past 12 months.