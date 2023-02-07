Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:VKTX Stock Is Going Next

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) is 1.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $9.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.13% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.56, the stock is 9.38% and 38.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 5.05% at the moment leaves the stock 136.13% off its SMA200. VKTX registered 178.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 178.72%.

The stock witnessed a 18.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.27%, and is 13.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 373.27% and -0.62% from its 52-week high.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.90% this year.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.50M, and float is at 67.77M with Short Float at 8.75%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOEHR MATTHEW W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $2.47 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) that is trading -10.39% down over the past 12 months and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) that is -32.05% lower over the same period.