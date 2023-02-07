Welltower Inc. (WELL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 13.68% Change This Year

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is 13.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.50 and a high of $99.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WELL stock was last observed hovering at around $75.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $79.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.86% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -16.44% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.52, the stock is 2.09% and 7.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -1.12% off its SMA200. WELL registered -9.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.64%.

The stock witnessed a 10.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.60%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) has around 464 employees, a market worth around $35.42B and $5.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 196.62 and Fwd P/E is 98.83. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.89% and -25.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Welltower Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 189.50% this year.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 472.52M, and float is at 472.20M with Short Float at 2.17%.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Welltower Inc. (WELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times.

Welltower Inc. (WELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is trading 1.25% up over the past 12 months and Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) that is -19.35% lower over the same period. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -43.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.