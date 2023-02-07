What should you know before buying stock in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) is 38.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.61 and a high of $18.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRDO stock was last observed hovering at around $18.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -2.39% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.43, the stock is 17.17% and 25.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 41.99% off its SMA200. CRDO registered 43.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.12%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 52.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.40%, and is 8.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has around 382 employees, a market worth around $2.73B and $167.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.95. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.05% and -1.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.01M, and float is at 105.14M with Short Float at 7.37%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fleming Daniel W.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Fleming Daniel W. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $17.88 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Cheng Chi Fung (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $17.30 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the CRDO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Cheng Chi Fung (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $17.30 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 11,328,602 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO).