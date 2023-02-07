Why Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is -4.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.41 and a high of $274.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PXD stock was last observed hovering at around $220.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.6%.

Currently trading at $218.40, the stock is -6.37% and -5.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -6.01% off its SMA200. PXD registered 6.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.69%.

The stock witnessed a -3.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.93%, and is -4.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has around 1932 employees, a market worth around $51.89B and $24.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.79 and Fwd P/E is 8.71. Profit margin for the company is 28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.70% and -20.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 810.30% this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.00M, and float is at 236.07M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hernandez Jacinto J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hernandez Jacinto J bought 198 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $247.13 per share for a total of $48932.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2158.0 shares.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Hernandez Jacinto J (Director) bought a total of 390 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $254.88 per share for $99401.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1960.0 shares of the PXD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, BERG MARK STEPHEN (EVP, Corporate Operations) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $286.90 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 47,046 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD).

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 16.04% up over the past 12 months and Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) that is 17.92% higher over the same period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 53.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.