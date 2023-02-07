Why Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) is -4.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROIV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.68% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 23.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.66, the stock is -13.52% and 1.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 54.12% off its SMA200. ROIV registered 8.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.18%.

The stock witnessed a -5.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.81%, and is -7.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.37% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has around 863 employees, a market worth around $5.41B and $50.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 203.97% and -23.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.60%).

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 699.89M, and float is at 440.82M with Short Float at 3.95%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Venker Eric,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Venker Eric sold 24,037 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $8.02 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Venker Eric (President & COO) sold a total of 95,484 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $7.32 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the ROIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Venker Eric (President & COO) disposed off 23,761 shares at an average price of $8.00 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 848,950 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV).