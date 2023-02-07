Why should you keep an eye on Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) is 43.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $9.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKKT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by analysts, but current levels are 14.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is -3.09% and 5.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -27.86% off its SMA200. BKKT registered -56.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.71%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 33.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.50%, and is 7.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.38% over the week and 17.10% over the month.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has around 579 employees, a market worth around $472.76M and $78.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.33% and -81.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.20%).

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -701.20% this year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.59M, and float is at 61.94M with Short Float at 20.69%.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Annunzio Marc,the company’sGeneral Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that D’Annunzio Marc sold 43,157 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $1.71 per share for a total of $73786.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Michael Gavin Constantine (CEO and President) sold a total of 340,002 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $1.59 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.45 million shares of the BKKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Elliot Mark Sonbolian (Chief Sales & Mktg Officer) disposed off 16,500 shares at an average price of $1.69 for $27949.0. The insider now directly holds 303,914 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT).