Why should you keep an eye on Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is 10.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.65 and a high of $55.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APPS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.07% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -4.88% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.78, the stock is 1.25% and 3.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -10.98% off its SMA200. APPS registered -58.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.66%.

The stock witnessed a 11.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.86%, and is -0.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has around 844 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $764.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.58 and Fwd P/E is 10.65. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.54% and -69.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digital Turbine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.30% this year.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.89M, and float is at 95.14M with Short Float at 5.68%.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DEUTSCHMAN ROBERT M bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $31.66 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Digital Turbine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that STERLING MICHELLE M (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $36.79 per share for $36790.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17640.0 shares of the APPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, STONE WILLIAM GORDON III (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 70,271 shares at an average price of $46.27 for $3.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,136,187 shares of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS).

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) that is trading 6.27% up over the past 12 months and Amdocs Limited (DOX) that is 20.64% higher over the same period. MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) is -21.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.