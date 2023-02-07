Why should you keep an eye on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is 24.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.23 and a high of $72.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FUTU stock was last observed hovering at around $52.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.83%.

Currently trading at $50.50, the stock is -1.24% and -10.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.26 million and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 13.20% off its SMA200. FUTU registered 21.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.60%.

The stock witnessed a 10.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.34%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has around 2318 employees, a market worth around $7.77B and $884.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.54 and Fwd P/E is 15.78. Profit margin for the company is 35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.87% and -30.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.50% this year.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.61M, and float is at 81.62M with Short Float at 11.46%.