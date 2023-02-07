Will Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is 11.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.31 and a high of $92.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMC stock was last observed hovering at around $91.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.16% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -42.27% lower than the price target low of $64.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.05, the stock is 6.25% and 11.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 24.60% off its SMA200. OMC registered 17.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.80%.

The stock witnessed a 6.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.99%, and is 7.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has around 71700 employees, a market worth around $18.59B and $14.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.85 and Fwd P/E is 13.67. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.51% and -1.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omnicom Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.80% this year.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.00M, and float is at 201.15M with Short Float at 4.85%.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tarlowe Rochelle M.,the company’sSenior VP and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Tarlowe Rochelle M. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $73.08 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16032.0 shares.

Omnicom Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that RICE LINDA JOHNSON (Director) sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $70.79 per share for $92028.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10048.0 shares of the OMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, OBRIEN MICHAEL J (Exec VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $70.47 for $1.27 million. The insider now directly holds 131,118 shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) that is trading -20.50% down over the past 12 months and Gartner Inc. (IT) that is 17.59% higher over the same period. WPP plc (WPP) is -22.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.