89bio Inc. (ETNB) up 14.14% since start of the year

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) is 14.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETNB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $14.53, the stock is 24.01% and 36.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 128.10% off its SMA200. ETNB registered 177.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 276.42%.

The stock witnessed a 25.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.06%, and is 24.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.24% over the week and 8.03% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 626.50% and -1.22% from its 52-week high.

89bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.70% this year.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.25M, and float is at 46.17M with Short Float at 9.27%.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martins Ryan,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Martins Ryan sold 3,592 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $13.04 per share for a total of $46848.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35368.0 shares.

89bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Martins Ryan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,947 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $12.51 per share for $74397.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36368.0 shares of the ETNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (Director) acquired 1,172,741 shares at an average price of $7.65 for $8.97 million. The insider now directly holds 8,955,410 shares of 89bio Inc. (ETNB).