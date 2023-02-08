Aflac Incorporated (AFL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is -2.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.07 and a high of $74.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFL stock was last observed hovering at around $69.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.56% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -22.72% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.95, the stock is -2.65% and -2.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 11.71% off its SMA200. AFL registered 8.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.41%.

The stock witnessed a -5.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.12%, and is -4.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has around 12447 employees, a market worth around $43.19B and $19.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.66 and Fwd P/E is 11.59. Profit margin for the company is 22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.34% and -5.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aflac Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.35M, and float is at 569.71M with Short Float at 1.72%.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Aflac Incorporated (AFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $71.98 per share for a total of $35990.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19751.0 shares.

Aflac Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that RIGGIERI ALBERT (SVP, Chief Actuary) sold a total of 4,688 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $70.60 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21552.0 shares of the AFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, TILLMAN AUDREY B (Executive Vice President) disposed off 22,400 shares at an average price of $70.80 for $1.59 million. The insider now directly holds 151,706 shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cigna Corporation (CI) that is trading 30.55% up over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -13.13% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 3.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.