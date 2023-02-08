American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is 16.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.46 and a high of $24.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $16.26, the stock is 3.57% and 5.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 25.93% off its SMA200. AEO registered -27.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.74%.

The stock witnessed a 8.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.51%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $3.15B and $5.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.53 and Fwd P/E is 14.13. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.88% and -33.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.60%).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 261.60% this year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.31M, and float is at 175.68M with Short Float at 8.93%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Foyle Jennifer M.,the company’sGlobal Brand President-aerie. SEC filings show that Foyle Jennifer M. sold 70,214 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $16.88 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that Sable David M. (Director) bought a total of 432 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $12.06 per share for $5207.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32859.0 shares of the AEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Sable David M. (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $11.89 for $5948.0. The insider now directly holds 28,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -29.78% down over the past 12 months and The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is -15.05% lower over the same period. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is -17.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.