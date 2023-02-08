Are we looking at the next big move in Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is 13.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $139.97 and a high of $222.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXR stock was last observed hovering at around $167.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $167.65, the stock is 8.41% and 9.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -2.99% off its SMA200. EXR registered -16.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.33%.

The stock witnessed a 16.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.96%, and is 6.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has around 4309 employees, a market worth around $22.72B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.34 and Fwd P/E is 27.04. Profit margin for the company is 50.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.78% and -24.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 66.80% this year.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.91M, and float is at 131.88M with Short Float at 3.03%.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Margolis Joseph D,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Margolis Joseph D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $208.34 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20144.0 shares.

Extra Space Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Woolley Kenneth M. (Director) bought a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $200.75 per share for $2.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the EXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, McNeal Gwyn Goodson (EVP/Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 3,125 shares at an average price of $192.00 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 27,796 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR).

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Storage (PSA) that is trading -13.38% down over the past 12 months and Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is -12.22% lower over the same period. CubeSmart (CUBE) is -5.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.