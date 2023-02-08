Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is 11.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.11 and a high of $143.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $129.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.22% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.36% off the consensus price target high of $212.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -3.78% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.91, the stock is 11.29% and 8.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 16.76% off its SMA200. ANET registered 10.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.18%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.93%, and is 7.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has around 2993 employees, a market worth around $41.69B and $3.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.76 and Fwd P/E is 24.59. Profit margin for the company is 29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.39% and -6.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arista Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 304.93M, and float is at 234.13M with Short Float at 1.49%.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Insider Activity

A total of 285 insider transactions have happened at Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 138 and purchases happening 147 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taxay Marc,the company’sSVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Taxay Marc sold 1,048 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $125.49 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Arista Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Giancarlo Charles H (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $125.51 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86946.0 shares of the ANET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Giancarlo Charles H (Director) disposed off 1,900 shares at an average price of $125.02 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 88,946 shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading -29.02% down over the past 12 months and Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is -8.95% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -20.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.