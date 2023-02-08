AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is -5.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.65 and a high of $72.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZN stock was last observed hovering at around $63.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77%.

Currently trading at $64.29, the stock is -4.92% and -5.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.65 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 0.34% off its SMA200. AZN registered 15.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.27%.

The stock witnessed a -9.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.41%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has around 83100 employees, a market worth around $199.20B and $45.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 98.45 and Fwd P/E is 17.66. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.11% and -10.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.80% this year.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.10B, and float is at 2.99B with Short Float at 0.17%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 40.21% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is 31.55% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -4.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.