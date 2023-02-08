Check out this: International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) could be on the verge of a big rally

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is -3.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.54 and a high of $153.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBM stock was last observed hovering at around $136.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $135.84, the stock is -2.97% and -4.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 0.06% off its SMA200. IBM registered -0.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.50.

The stock witnessed a -5.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.82%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has around 307600 employees, a market worth around $122.32B and $60.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.16 and Fwd P/E is 13.43. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.56% and -11.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 904.10M, and float is at 903.33M with Short Float at 3.33%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KAVANAUGH JAMES J,the company’sSr. VP and CFO. SEC filings show that KAVANAUGH JAMES J sold 38,519 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $133.73 per share for a total of $5.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74467.0 shares.

International Business Machines Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Del Bene Robert F (VP, Controller) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $148.36 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14553.0 shares of the IBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, FARR DAVID N (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $125.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -12.54% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -24.46% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -24.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.