Check out this: Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) could be on the verge of a big rally

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is 58.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.29 and a high of $177.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPOT stock was last observed hovering at around $122.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.46%.

Currently trading at $125.38, the stock is 23.70% and 43.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 29.02% off its SMA200. SPOT registered -28.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.75%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 50.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.47%, and is 11.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has around 6617 employees, a market worth around $24.49B and $12.79B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.96% and -29.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.40% this year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.23M, and float is at 141.62M with Short Float at 2.85%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -10.29% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -24.46% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -24.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.