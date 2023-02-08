Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) is 43.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $8.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNCE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is 5.76% and 35.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 51.35% off its SMA200. CNCE registered 162.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.28%.

The stock witnessed a 11.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.09%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.72% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $402.20M and $32.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 225.29% and -0.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.10%).

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.73M, and float is at 43.92M with Short Float at 4.94%.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Munsie Jeffrey A,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Munsie Jeffrey A sold 8,493 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $8.35 per share for a total of $70917.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91811.0 shares.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Stuart Nancy (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 13,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $8.35 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the CNCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, Cassella James V (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 10,106 shares at an average price of $8.35 for $84385.0. The insider now directly holds 176,823 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE).

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 30.06% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 3.19% higher over the same period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is 9.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.