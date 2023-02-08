Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) is 83.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $15.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DADA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44%.

Currently trading at $12.76, the stock is -6.69% and 29.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock 78.47% off its SMA200. DADA registered 29.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.17%.

The stock witnessed a 7.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 243.94%, and is -1.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.87% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has around 3132 employees, a market worth around $3.51B and $1.30B in sales. Fwd P/E is 58.00. Profit margin for the company is -25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 328.19% and -18.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.00%).

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dada Nexus Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.23M, and float is at 248.56M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA): Who are the competitors?

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is 69.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.