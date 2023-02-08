Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Is Up 4.40% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is 4.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.90 and a high of $61.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DELL stock was last observed hovering at around $40.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.02% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -7.67% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.99, the stock is 2.87% and 1.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock -0.88% off its SMA200. DELL registered -28.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.61%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.67%, and is 3.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has around 133000 employees, a market worth around $30.20B and $99.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.64 and Fwd P/E is 6.64. Distance from 52-week low is 27.65% and -31.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.30% this year.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 728.00M, and float is at 234.26M with Short Float at 4.28%.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scannell William F,the company’sPres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops. SEC filings show that Scannell William F sold 91,938 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $42.62 per share for a total of $3.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Scannell William F (Pres., Glob. Sales & Cust. Ops) sold a total of 27,536 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $40.20 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the DELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Whitten Anthony Charles (Co-Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 107,905 shares at an average price of $47.70 for $5.15 million. The insider now directly holds 774,352 shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL).