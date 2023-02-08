Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) is 16.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.91 and a high of $64.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DOCS stock was last observed hovering at around $37.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.53% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -45.26% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.22, the stock is 15.70% and 15.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 4.87% at the moment leaves the stock 14.37% off its SMA200. DOCS registered -14.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.42%.

The stock witnessed a 28.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.37%, and is 11.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) has around 953 employees, a market worth around $7.86B and $384.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.79 and Fwd P/E is 49.90. Profit margin for the company is 36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.19% and -39.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Doximity Inc. (DOCS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Doximity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 476.70% this year.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 193.14M, and float is at 110.60M with Short Float at 13.90%.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Doximity Inc. (DOCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bryson Anna,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bryson Anna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Doximity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Tangney Jeffrey (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 2,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $34.50 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the DOCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Jorgensen Paul W. (Chief Revenue Officer) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $32.19 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 197,676 shares of Doximity Inc. (DOCS).