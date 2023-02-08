E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) is -16.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $18.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EJH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is -17.64% and -29.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.2 million and changing -5.26% at the moment leaves the stock -90.69% off its SMA200. EJH registered -97.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.48%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -22.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.57%, and is -12.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.52% over the week and 12.16% over the month.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has around 526 employees, a market worth around $85.24M and $63.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.32% and -98.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.00% this year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.94M, and float is at 238.75M with Short Float at 0.12%.