Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ELAN Stock Is Going Next

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is 13.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.18 and a high of $29.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELAN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $13.93, the stock is 3.96% and 8.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.68 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -16.83% off its SMA200. ELAN registered -44.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.22.

The stock witnessed a 9.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.91%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $6.94B and $4.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.01. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.60% and -53.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 488.40M, and float is at 472.91M with Short Float at 5.35%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BILBREY JOHN P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BILBREY JOHN P bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $13.24 per share for a total of $99267.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41722.0 shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that HOOVER R DAVID (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $15.18 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ELAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Simmons Jeffrey N (PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $14.54 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN).