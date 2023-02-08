Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -6.55% Change This Year

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is -6.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.24 and a high of $142.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EA stock was last observed hovering at around $112.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.99% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.27% off the consensus price target high of $157.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -1.95% lower than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.18, the stock is -7.93% and -8.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.63 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -9.66% off its SMA200. EA registered -17.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.87%.

The stock witnessed a -7.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.01%, and is -11.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has around 12900 employees, a market worth around $32.10B and $7.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.80 and Fwd P/E is 16.85. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.52% and -20.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.00M, and float is at 274.54M with Short Float at 1.59%.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singh Vijayanthimala,the company’sChief People Officer. SEC filings show that Singh Vijayanthimala sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $116.78 per share for a total of $93424.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25355.0 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Miele Laura (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $114.47 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29582.0 shares of the EA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Bruzzo Chris (Chief Experience Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $114.47 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 13,719 shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Unity Software Inc. (U) that is trading -66.21% down over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is -4.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.