Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:EMR Stock Is Going Next

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is -5.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.40 and a high of $100.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMR stock was last observed hovering at around $90.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $103.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.26% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -13.98% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.18, the stock is -0.70% and -3.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 4.65% off its SMA200. EMR registered -4.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.28%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.35%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has around 85500 employees, a market worth around $53.98B and $19.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.83 and Fwd P/E is 19.76. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.93% and -8.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 590.80M, and float is at 587.01M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca sold 4,603 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $95.86 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99591.0 shares.

Emerson Electric Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Bosco Sara Yang (Sr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel) sold a total of 10,977 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $91.13 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the EMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, DELLAQUILA FRANK J (Senior Exec. VP and CFO) disposed off 83,073 shares at an average price of $91.07 for $7.57 million. The insider now directly holds 271,785 shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 7.30% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is 6.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.