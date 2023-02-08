Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -13.78% Change This Year

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is -13.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.57 and a high of $339.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENPH stock was last observed hovering at around $222.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.47% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.41% off the consensus price target high of $365.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.19% higher than the price target low of $236.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $228.46, the stock is 0.61% and -15.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.86 million and changing 2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -8.17% off its SMA200. ENPH registered 61.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.60%.

The stock witnessed a -2.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.11%, and is 3.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has around 2260 employees, a market worth around $31.72B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.44 and Fwd P/E is 43.52. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.68% and -32.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.63M, and float is at 133.17M with Short Float at 4.40%.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 80 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan sold 36,327 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $327.65 per share for a total of $11.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that McNeil Jeff (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $326.42 per share for $4.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the ENPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan (President & CEO) disposed off 82,347 shares at an average price of $317.48 for $26.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,167,786 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is trading 16.75% up over the past 12 months and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is 8.93% higher over the same period. TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is -7.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.