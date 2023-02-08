Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is 37.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.39 and a high of $217.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXPE stock was last observed hovering at around $119.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13%.

Currently trading at $120.20, the stock is 8.64% and 19.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 12.20% off its SMA200. EXPE registered -35.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.06%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.76%, and is 5.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has around 14800 employees, a market worth around $19.20B and $11.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.64 and Fwd P/E is 12.83. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.89% and -44.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Expedia Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.63M, and float is at 149.85M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Soliday Lance A,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Soliday Lance A sold 635 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $100.18 per share for a total of $63617.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8949.0 shares.

Expedia Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Dolgen Jonathan L (Director Emeritus) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $101.55 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37779.0 shares of the EXPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Soliday Lance A (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 636 shares at an average price of $114.04 for $72532.0. The insider now directly holds 8,949 shares of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) that is trading 1.81% up over the past 12 months and Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) that is -10.65% lower over the same period. MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) is 1.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.