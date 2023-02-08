HP Inc. (HPQ) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 11.65% Change This Year

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is 11.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.08 and a high of $41.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $29.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.09% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -25.0% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.00, the stock is 4.20% and 5.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.47 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -2.93% off its SMA200. HPQ registered -20.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.31%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.04%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

HP Inc. (HPQ) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $29.73B and $62.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.96 and Fwd P/E is 8.17. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.61% and -27.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.50%).

HP Inc. (HPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HP Inc. (HPQ) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.80% this year.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 996.00M, and float is at 970.20M with Short Float at 3.08%.

HP Inc. (HPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at HP Inc. (HPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MYERS MARIE,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MYERS MARIE sold 7,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $29.04 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19936.0 shares.

HP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that LORES ENRIQUE (President and CEO) sold a total of 34,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $27.13 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the HPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, MYERS MARIE (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,380 shares at an average price of $27.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 27,316 shares of HP Inc. (HPQ).

HP Inc. (HPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -10.29% down over the past 12 months and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) that is -28.52% lower over the same period.