Is Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) a good stock to buy now?

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is -2.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.76 and a high of $116.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DUK stock was last observed hovering at around $101.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99% off its average median price target of $109.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.09% off the consensus price target high of $116.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.41% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.82, the stock is -1.85% and -1.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -2.70% off its SMA200. DUK registered -3.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.54%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.70%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has around 27605 employees, a market worth around $78.76B and $28.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.45 and Fwd P/E is 17.83. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.37% and -13.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duke Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 188.40% this year.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 770.00M, and float is at 769.27M with Short Float at 1.09%.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YOUNG STEVEN K,the company’sEVP & CCO. SEC filings show that YOUNG STEVEN K sold 415 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $100.84 per share for a total of $41849.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Duke Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Jamil Dhiaa M. (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $95.01 per share for $85510.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58057.0 shares of the DUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, YOUNG STEVEN K (EVP & CCO) disposed off 415 shares at an average price of $93.57 for $38832.0. The insider now directly holds 112,412 shares of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 0.09% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -1.38% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -23.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.