Is Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) a good stock to buy now?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is 9.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.16 and a high of $26.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $22.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.79% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -0.29% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.06, the stock is -0.69% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing -1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -6.47% off its SMA200. HR registered -20.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.92%.

The stock witnessed a 1.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.10%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has around 357 employees, a market worth around $8.14B and $790.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.87. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.97% and -21.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.20% this year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 380.57M, and float is at 379.64M with Short Float at 3.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRYANT JOHN M JR,the company’sEVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that BRYANT JOHN M JR sold 6,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $20.13 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Hull Robert E (EVP – Investments) sold a total of 7,341 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $20.13 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the HR stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -6.85% down over the past 12 months and Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is 2.94% higher over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -17.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.