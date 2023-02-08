Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is -6.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.27 and a high of $63.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OVV stock was last observed hovering at around $44.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.2% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.46% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 5.64% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.18, the stock is -4.21% and -6.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing 4.89% at the moment leaves the stock -5.94% off its SMA200. OVV registered 14.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.51%.

The stock witnessed a -1.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.66%, and is -4.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.95% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has around 1713 employees, a market worth around $11.71B and $12.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.35 and Fwd P/E is 3.81. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.59% and -25.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ovintiv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.60% this year.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 252.50M, and float is at 244.68M with Short Float at 3.63%.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zemljak Renee Ellen,the company’sEVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl. SEC filings show that Zemljak Renee Ellen sold 610 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $55.12 per share for a total of $33623.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71814.0 shares.

Ovintiv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Mayson Howard John (Director) sold a total of 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $56.21 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the OVV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, RICKS THOMAS G (Director) disposed off 19,231 shares at an average price of $59.50 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 116,269 shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV).