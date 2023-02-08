Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PACB Stock Is Going Next

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is 37.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.85 and a high of $14.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PACB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -12.5% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.25, the stock is 0.61% and 12.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.78 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 56.88% off its SMA200. PACB registered 3.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.51.

The stock witnessed a 33.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.36%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.74% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has around 728 employees, a market worth around $2.87B and $137.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 192.21% and -20.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -628.30% this year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.12M, and float is at 206.29M with Short Float at 11.73%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Van Oene Mark. SEC filings show that Van Oene Mark sold 26,722 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $9.53 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that HENRY CHRISTIAN Osold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $10.84 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the PACB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, Kim Susan G. () disposed off 12,968 shares at an average price of $5.61 for $72802.0. The insider now directly holds 163,488 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -1.90% down over the past 12 months and Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) that is -37.88% lower over the same period. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is -39.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.