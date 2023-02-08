Positives for iBio Inc. (IBIO) as stock gains in recent trading

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) is 208.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $16.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -174.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.37, the stock is 87.69% and 72.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.4 million and changing 48.49% at the moment leaves the stock -69.63% off its SMA200. IBIO registered -86.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.36.

The stock witnessed a 153.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.03%, and is 87.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.02% over the week and 16.96% over the month.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $14.77M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 280.56% and -91.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.30%).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iBio Inc. (IBIO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.70% this year.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.84M, and float is at 8.78M with Short Float at 18.42%.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at iBio Inc. (IBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lutz Robert Matthew. SEC filings show that Lutz Robert Matthew sold 24,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $0.35 per share for a total of $8510.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.