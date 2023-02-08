Positives for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) as stock gains in recent trading

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is 24.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.55 and a high of $152.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZM stock was last observed hovering at around $77.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.59% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.37% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -26.36% lower than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.66, the stock is 17.17% and 18.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.63 million and changing 9.85% at the moment leaves the stock -4.15% off its SMA200. ZM registered -41.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.46.

The stock witnessed a 21.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.30%, and is 12.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has around 8422 employees, a market worth around $25.77B and $4.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.48 and Fwd P/E is 23.41. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.22% and -44.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is a “Hold”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 25 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.60% this year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 342.16M, and float is at 214.78M with Short Float at 7.27%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Steckelberg Kelly,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Steckelberg Kelly sold 3,224 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $67.80 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Tomb Gregory (President) sold a total of 4,801 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $70.98 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28611.0 shares of the ZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, Sankarlingam Velchamy (Pres. of Engineering & Product) disposed off 2,993 shares at an average price of $69.54 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 24,395 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).