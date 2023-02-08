Precigen Inc. (PGEN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) is 23.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $2.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.87, the stock is 2.80% and 10.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing -3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 6.45% off its SMA200. PGEN registered -16.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.78%.

The stock witnessed a 16.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.43%, and is 15.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.71% over the week and 8.90% over the month.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) has around 456 employees, a market worth around $466.79M and $49.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 51.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.96% and -35.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.30%).

Precigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.20% this year.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.67M, and float is at 183.37M with Short Float at 3.53%.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Precigen Inc. (PGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Perez Jeffrey Thomas,the company’sSVP, IP Affairs. SEC filings show that Perez Jeffrey Thomas bought 28,571 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $49999.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Precigen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Sabzevari Helen (President and CEO) bought a total of 22,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $1.75 per share for $40000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.94 million shares of the PGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Thomasian Harry Jr. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 28,571 shares at an average price of $1.75 for $49999.0. The insider now directly holds 84,961 shares of Precigen Inc. (PGEN).