Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is 49.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.09 and a high of $90.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCL stock was last observed hovering at around $69.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.92%.

Currently trading at $74.01, the stock is 16.32% and 27.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.15 million and changing 7.12% at the moment leaves the stock 45.48% off its SMA200. RCL registered -2.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$96.12.

The stock witnessed a 34.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.30%, and is 13.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $19.13B and $7.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.79. Profit margin for the company is -41.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.05% and -18.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.80% this year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 255.07M, and float is at 219.97M with Short Float at 8.93%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 13,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $58.19 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21.06 million shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander (Director) sold a total of 78,927 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $57.00 per share for $4.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.08 million shares of the RCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander (Director) disposed off 9,762 shares at an average price of $58.00 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 21,157,159 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL).

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -21.40% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -38.93% lower over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is -38.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.