RUBY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Now

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) is 50.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $6.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RUBY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.26, the stock is 1.27% and 23.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing -22.00% at the moment leaves the stock -59.36% off its SMA200. RUBY registered -95.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.83%.

The stock witnessed a 44.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.16%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.30% over the week and 16.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 87.86% and -95.98% from its 52-week high.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.36M, and float is at 84.40M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAGNONI PABLO J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CAGNONI PABLO J sold 8,448 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $0.25 per share for a total of $2112.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66082.0 shares.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Appelhans Dannielle (CEO and President) sold a total of 3,878 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $0.25 per share for $970.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10385.0 shares of the RUBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, CAGNONI PABLO J (Director) disposed off 7,240 shares at an average price of $0.24 for $1745.0. The insider now directly holds 74,530 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY).

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -4.80% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -44.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.