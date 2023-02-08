Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) is 104.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $6.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SECO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1359.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.72% off the consensus price target high of $1359.01 offered by analysts, but current levels are 99.72% higher than the price target low of $1359.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.80, the stock is 107.08% and 94.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 44.92% off its SMA200. SECO registered 5.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 37.04%.

The stock witnessed a 111.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.38%, and is 127.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.64% over the week and 12.17% over the month.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has around 509 employees, a market worth around $27.13M and $411.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.33% and -44.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

Secoo Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -577.90% this year.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.07M, and float is at 5.75M with Short Float at 0.20%.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include Tapestry Inc. (TPR) that is trading 17.57% up over the past 12 months.