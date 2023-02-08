The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is 16.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.14 and a high of $39.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPG stock was last observed hovering at around $39.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $38.96, the stock is 6.80% and 12.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.26 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 26.61% off its SMA200. IPG registered 7.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.88%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.07%, and is 6.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has around 55600 employees, a market worth around $15.01B and $10.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.49 and Fwd P/E is 14.45. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.97% and -2.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 167.80% this year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 390.60M, and float is at 386.66M with Short Float at 2.90%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carter-Miller Jocelyn,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Carter-Miller Jocelyn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38214.0 shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that HUDSON DAWN E (Director) sold a total of 18,376 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $32.45 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32880.0 shares of the IPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, GUILFOILE MARY (Director) disposed off 6,301 shares at an average price of $32.41 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 102,803 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) that is trading -27.85% down over the past 12 months and Gartner Inc. (IT) that is 19.77% higher over the same period. WPP plc (WPP) is -23.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.