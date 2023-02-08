These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Myomo Inc. (MYO)

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) is 5.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $8.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 66.25% higher than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is 12.25% and 4.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.01 million and changing 3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -64.26% off its SMA200. MYO registered -92.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.93%.

The stock witnessed a 11.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.77%, and is 11.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.11% over the week and 11.91% over the month.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $4.19M and $15.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.66% and -93.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.30%).

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myomo Inc. (MYO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myomo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.60% this year.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.06M, and float is at 6.84M with Short Float at 17.43%.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Myomo Inc. (MYO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mitchell Micah,the company’sChief Commerical Officer. SEC filings show that Mitchell Micah bought 15,384 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $5000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64815.0 shares.

Myomo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that HENRY DAVID A (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 76,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $0.33 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the MYO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, GUDONIS PAUL R (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 307,692 shares at an average price of $0.33 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 483,345 shares of Myomo Inc. (MYO).

Myomo Inc. (MYO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) that is trading 7.69% up over the past 12 months.